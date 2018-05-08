Walker’s oil & gas advisor leaves for job at NANA

Gov. Bill Walker’s chief oil and gas advisor has taken a new job.

Listen now

Later this month, John Hendrix will join the NANA Regional Corporation as the president of its commercial group. That group includes subsidiaries that do oil field and mining support services, as well as construction and capital projects.

Hendrix has been in Walker’s cabinet for nearly two years. When he was hired in 2016 for the $185,000 a year position, his focus was on figuring out how Alaska can produce more oil.

In a media release, Walker’s office congratulated Hendrix on the new position and said he’ll continue working on projects with the Office of the Governor.