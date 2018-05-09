Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Senate seeks to revive Knik Arm, Juneau Access projects

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Senate passed a capital budget that seeks to revive the Knik Arm bridge and the Juneau Access Project. But it doesn’t include Medicaid funding that state officials say is needed by next week to pay healthcare providers.

What should Alaska do about climate change? Now’s your chance to weigh in.

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Walker Administration is asking for public input as it develops a sweeping new climate policy for the state. The public has until June 4 to weigh in online.

Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale attracts just one company

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The state offered 2.6 million acres, but just one company — Hilcorp — bid on 16,636 acres.

Senators urge Sweeney to be tough at Interior

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaskan Tara MacLean Sweeney faced no resistance at a U.S. Senate confirmation hearing today on her nomination to be assistant Interior secretary for Indian Affairs.

Denali wolf population up slightly

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A spring count shows a slight increase in number of wolves in Denali National Park.

Despite governor’s request, legislators question pricier option for Wrangell cleanup

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

The small town of Wrangell is making a big ask for the soon-to-be-finalized state budget. The city and local tribe are asking for an additional $5 million to clean up tons of lead-contaminated soil.

Seiners take 17,500 tons of herring in Togiak and Port Moller

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The purse seine fleet in Togiak took 16,500 tons in 11 days. In Port Moller, seiners took 1,000 tons in 39 hours.

With new report, CVRF continues its fight for more fish

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

The Coastal Villages Region Fund has commissioned a new report that it says is further evidence its federal fishery allocations are unfairly low.

Lower 48 hiker looks to tackle Brooks Range

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A hiker who has traversed many of the Lower 48’s toughest routes plans to take on the Brooks Range this summer. Carrot Quinn also plans to write about the experience to inspire wilderness protection and social change.

Sitka 5th grade band closes out year with performance showcasing musical growth

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

As the school year comes to a close across the state, student activities culminate in a few big events. There’s sports tournaments and final performances, award ceremonies and graduations. In Sitka, Monday night, the final concert of the 5th grade band showcased a year’s worth of musical progress.