Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Alaska LNG project president says he’s done ‘preaching to the non-believers’

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The president of the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation says he’s no longer bothering to convince skeptics that the project is real, and it’s moving forward.

Senate votes to end mandatory release of low- and moderate-risk defendants

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Senate voted today to end a key requirement of the criminal justice reform voted into law two years ago. It would end a mandate that low- and moderate-risk misdemeanor defendants be released without posting cash bail. Now judges will be able to order bail for all defendants.

ADN report confirms effort details on Alaska election system

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska was among the states targeted by Russian-linked cyber actors ahead of the 2016 elections. The state had previously disclosed that there had been some meddling. But a recent article in the Anchorage Daily News uncovered new details about a second effort targeting the state’s election system.

Fairbanks lawmaker David Guttenberg won’t seek re-election to 8th House term

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Guttenberg says he’s leaving his decades of service to his district and the state party so he can enjoy life in his home in the Goldstream Valley.

Alaska Legislature passes pharmacy bill

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Alaska pharmacists celebrated the passage of a bill making changes to prescription drug benefits and how businesses are reimbursed for that medication. House Bill 240 was opposed by health insurers and the companies they hire to oversee pharmacy drug sales.

Expansion of Bradley Lake hydro facility gets underway

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Work on a $46 million project to expand the state’s largest hydroelectric facility is set to begin Thursday.

UAF selected to participate in federal pilot program for drones

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has been selected to participate in a federal program exploring the integration of unmanned aircraft into U.S. airspace. UAF’s Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration is one of ten entities selected from around the nation for the pilot program.

New PBS show ‘Molly of Denali’ to feature Alaska Native in title role

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The animated children’s series will debut next summer. It’s the first nationally distributed children’s series to feature an Alaska Native character in a leading role.