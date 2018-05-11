Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May, 11, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislature is forced to compromise on the state’s budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The lawmakers crafting a compromise budget for the state have proposed a $5.4 billion dollar spending plan.

Bill to overhaul Alaska’s alcohol laws is dead, for now

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

An amendment to Senate Bill 76 that would cut the amount that breweries and distilleries can sell as samples to customers opened up disagreements over the bill.

Emergency Alert System sends test warning

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

An emergency tsunami warning alert that went out over the air was just a test.

Firefighters battle residential blaze in Delta Junction

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Firefighters from around the Interior are battling a 30-acre wildfire by a residential area in Delta Junction this afternoon.

‘How much, how fast?’ Alaska researchers ask of melting Antarctic glacier

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“The report that triggered this proposal call originally had a title that I think was quite catching. It asked ‘how much, how fast?’ ” researcher Martin Truffer said. “And that’s really the question here.”

75 Years after the Battle of Attu, veterans reflect on the cost of reclaiming US soil

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Seventy-five years ago, Japan and the United States were locked in one of the bloodiest battles fought on American soil: the Battle of Attu.

AK: Cross-border effort tracks Taku wild salmon

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Wild salmon are meticulously trapped and tagged by U.S. and Canadian researchers on both sides of the border as part of the Pacific Salmon Treaty. The data helps gauge marine survival rates of salmon after they leave fresh water.

49 Voices: Lani Hotch of Klukwan

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

This week we’re hearing from Lani Hotch in Klukwan. Hotch is a traditional Chilkat weaver who was born in Klukwan, and traveled the country before returning home.