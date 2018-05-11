Care and prevention of premature delivery

Preterm birth is the leading cause of neonatal death, and increases the chances of disabilities and developmental delays in those infants who survive. Join Dr. Jay Butler, co-host of Line One: Your Health Connection, for a discussion with Dr. Lily Lou on the state of the art of the care of the premature infant and prevention of premature delivery.
Preemie Voices: Live from ScottLevely on Vimeo.
HOST: Jay Butler, MD
GUEST:
- Dr. Lily Lou is a board-certified pediatrician specializing in neonatology. She practices at the Children’s Hospital at Providence in Anchorage.
LINKS:
- Providence Health and Services Alaska website on premature birth
- Children’s Hospital at Providence Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website on premature birth
- March of Dimes
- Alaska Scorecard on prematurity from the March of Dimes (PDF)
- Premie Voices Live. Video made by Dr. Saroj Saigal of the McMasters Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario provides the stories of 10 persons who were born prematurely, weighing less than 2 pounds at birth, outlining their challenges and achievements through childhood and into adulthood.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 14th, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, May 14th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- This is a good site to start with, if you want to learn how to find reliable health information on the internet
- Mayo Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- Denying to the Grave: Why We Ignore Facts That Will Save Us
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
- Michael Shermer’s suggestion for Baloney Detection: How to draw boundaries between science and pseudoscience
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: