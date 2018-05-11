Care and prevention of premature delivery

“Baby Katherine and Daddy.” Photo: Flickr user Joshua Smith.

Preterm birth is the leading cause of neonatal death, and increases the chances of disabilities and developmental delays in those infants who survive. Join Dr. Jay Butler, co-host of Line One: Your Health Connection, for a discussion with Dr. Lily Lou on the state of the art of the care of the premature infant and prevention of premature delivery.

HOST: Jay Butler, MD
  • Dr. Lily Lou is a board-certified pediatrician specializing in neonatology. She practices at the Children’s Hospital at Providence in Anchorage.

 

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, May 14th, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Monday, May 14th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

