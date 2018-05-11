The 12-Peak Challenge and Chugach trails

A view of Chugach State Park from Mt. Eklutna. (Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media)

The Chugach Mountains behind Anchorage might be as familiar as your bedroom wall, but they’re still big, rugged peaks with plenty of hard miles in them. Our guests on the next Outdoor Explorer have done those miles. We’ll talk with mountain runners who have completed the 12-Peak Challenge, an incredible ultra-marathon that links a dozen summits in the front range on a single very long day. We’ll also hear some personal stories about the local trails we cherish so much.


