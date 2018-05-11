Traveling Music 5-13-18

Traveling Music

Date: 5-13-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Scraping Dixie

John Gorka / John Gorka

Between Five and Seven

High Street Records

6:27

Time and Times

Birds of Chicago / J.T. Nero

Real Midnight

Five Head Entertainment

4:15

Alyeska Moon

Janie Lidey / Janie Lidey

On Solid Ground

www.janielidey.com

3:41

Full Moon

Peter Boles / J. Peter Boles Peter Boles

www.jpeterboles.com

3:48

Every Indiscretion

Christopher Benke / Christopher Benke

Men Are Bears

www.MenAreBears.com

3:33

I’ve Got You

Dan Lesperance / Dan Lesperence

Love All Around

4:35

Only Time Knows

Bearfoot Bluegrass / Annalisa Tornfelt

Only Time Knows

Bearfoot Bluegrass, PO Box 1362, Cordova, AK 99574

2:31

Cumberland Rose

Sylvia / Craig Bickhardt, Jeff Pennig

It’s All in the Family

Red Pony Records

5:20

Color of Love

Birds of Chicago / J.T. Nero

Real Midnight

Five Head Entertainment

3:24

Undone

Bonnie Raitt / Bonnie Bishop

Dig in Deep

Redwing

4:12

Vera Flew the Coop

Marian Call / Marian Call

Got To Fly

www.mariancoll,com

4:23

Come to My House

Christopher Benke / Christopher Benke

Men Are Bears

www.MenAreBears.com

4:11

I’ll Be True

Bearfoot Bluegrass / Gene Autry

Only Time Knows

Bearfoot Bluegrass, PO Box 1362, Cordova, AK 99574

2:31

Pelicans

Birds of Chicago / J.T. Nero

Real Midnight

Five Head Entertainment

4:16