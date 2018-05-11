Traveling Music 5-13-18

Traveling Music
Date: 5-13-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Scraping Dixie
John Gorka / John Gorka
Between Five and Seven
High Street Records
6:27
Time and Times
Birds of Chicago / J.T. Nero
Real Midnight
Five Head Entertainment
4:15
Alyeska Moon
Janie Lidey / Janie Lidey
On Solid Ground
www.janielidey.com
3:41
Full Moon
- Peter Boles / J. Peter Boles
- Peter Boles
www.jpeterboles.com
3:48
Every Indiscretion
Christopher Benke / Christopher Benke
Men Are Bears
www.MenAreBears.com
3:33
I’ve Got You
Dan Lesperance / Dan Lesperence
Love All Around
4:35
Only Time Knows
Bearfoot Bluegrass / Annalisa Tornfelt
Only Time Knows
Bearfoot Bluegrass, PO Box 1362, Cordova, AK 99574
2:31
Cumberland Rose
Sylvia / Craig Bickhardt, Jeff Pennig
It’s All in the Family
Red Pony Records
5:20
Color of Love
Birds of Chicago / J.T. Nero
Real Midnight
Five Head Entertainment
3:24
Undone
Bonnie Raitt / Bonnie Bishop
Dig in Deep
Redwing
4:12
Vera Flew the Coop
Marian Call / Marian Call
Got To Fly
www.mariancoll,com
4:23
Come to My House
Christopher Benke / Christopher Benke
Men Are Bears
www.MenAreBears.com
4:11
I’ll Be True
Bearfoot Bluegrass / Gene Autry
Only Time Knows
Bearfoot Bluegrass, PO Box 1362, Cordova, AK 99574
2:31
Pelicans
Birds of Chicago / J.T. Nero
Real Midnight
Five Head Entertainment
4:16