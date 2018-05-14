Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 14, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

In murder of ‘all-American’ Palmer teen, first alleged accomplice goes on trial

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Prosecutors say Erick Almandinger, 18, was part of a small group of teenage accomplices in David Grunwald’s beating, kidnapping and execution. Almandinger’s attorney says it’s true his client failed to stop the others, but that he isn’t guilty of murder.

Legislature passes state budget before adjourning

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

There would be $5.4 billion spent on the part of the operating budget the Legislature focuses on. It’s $433 million higher than the current budget.

MacKinnon won’t seek re-election to Alaska Senate

Associated Press

Alaska state Sen. Anna MacKinnon says she will not seek re-election.

Alaska F-22s intercept Russian military bombers

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The military says it intercepted two Russian long-range bombers in the air space near Alaska on Friday.

Firefighters mop up 250-acre wildfire in Delta

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Firefighters mopped up the remains of a 250-acre wildfire Sunday that busted out two days earlier in a largely residential area near Delta Junction.

Man crushed, killed baling scrap metal at Mat-Su landfill

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say a man died when he was crushed at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough landfill facility in Palmer.

Pilot dies in crash near Whittier

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Alaska State Troopers say a pilot is dead after crashing early Saturday morning near Whittier.

DeSimone found guilty on first-degree murder charge in Excursion Inlet shooting death

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

The family of Tony Rosales wept in the front row of the gallery after the jury found Mark DeSimone guilty of first-degree murder.

Sealaska offers burial, cremation assistance to shareholders

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Sealaska is helping its shareholders with burial and cremation costs. The Southeast regional Native corporation’s board voted Monday to offer bereavement benefits of up to $1,000.

Lt. Colonel Bob Brocklehurst and Tara Bourdukofsky reflect on the Battle of Attu

Zoe Sobel and Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Today, we hear from Tara Bourdukofsky and retired Lieutenant Colonel Bob Brocklehurst. Her grandmother survived the internment, and he served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force.