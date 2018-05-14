Algo Nuevo May 13, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, May 13th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

4:49

 

Llamame

Miranda

Promo

Unknown

3:53

 

Yo Quiero Bailar Con El

Miranda

Promo

Unknown

3:03

 

Maria

Fama

Promo

Unknown

3:00

 

Mi Princesa

Texas Latino

Promo

Monster Studio

3:31

 

El Corrido De Daniel

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

4:08

 

Juan Charrasquiado

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:50

 

Valentin De La Sierra

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:54

 

Te Lo Pido Por Favor

Grupo Bezzo

Leaving No Doubt

Promo

3:12

 

Me Vuelve Loco

El Real

Promo

Unknown

3:32

 

Anhelo

Los Desperadoz

Promo

VMB Music Group

3:37

 

Solo Y Triste

Karlos Salcedo

Suenos

Unknown

3:49

 

Quiero Suerte

Karlos Salcedo

Suenos

Unknown

3:22

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

15:14

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:45

 

Besos De Amor

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

3:00

 

Un Rinconcito En El Cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:20

 

Por Favof Vuelve

Lorenzo Antonio

Ayer Y Hoy

Striking

4:42

 

Manana Que Me Vaya

LatinBreed

Retro

Tejas

5:20

 

Mi cancion

Shelly Lares

Greatest Hits

Tejas

4:09

 

Mirala

Ruben Ramos

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

4:24

 

Quemo La Vela A Dos Lados

Ruben Ramos

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

3:59

 

En Mi Botella

Ruben Ramos

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

4:02

 

Rancheras Mix

Micheal Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

12:15

 

No Tengo Dinero

Los Gallegos Brozz

Puro Pinche Party

SJ Records

4:24

 

Body Talk

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:22

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:07

 

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:02

 

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:38

 

Tengo Miedo

Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

3:09

 

Luna Llena

Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

3:55

 

Un Dia De Playa

Steven Kroon

In Your Dreams

KroonATune Records

5:39

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

4:34

 

El Mosquito

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

4:52

 

Valseada Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

11:47

Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

