Algo Nuevo May 13, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, May 13th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
4:49
Llamame
Miranda
Promo
Unknown
3:53
Yo Quiero Bailar Con El
Miranda
Promo
Unknown
3:03
Maria
Fama
Promo
Unknown
3:00
Mi Princesa
Texas Latino
Promo
Monster Studio
3:31
El Corrido De Daniel
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
4:08
Juan Charrasquiado
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:50
Valentin De La Sierra
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:54
Te Lo Pido Por Favor
Grupo Bezzo
Leaving No Doubt
Promo
3:12
Me Vuelve Loco
El Real
Promo
Unknown
3:32
Anhelo
Los Desperadoz
Promo
VMB Music Group
3:37
Solo Y Triste
Karlos Salcedo
Suenos
Unknown
3:49
Quiero Suerte
Karlos Salcedo
Suenos
Unknown
3:22
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
15:14
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:45
Besos De Amor
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
3:00
Un Rinconcito En El Cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:20
Por Favof Vuelve
Lorenzo Antonio
Ayer Y Hoy
Striking
4:42
Manana Que Me Vaya
LatinBreed
Retro
Tejas
5:20
Mi cancion
Shelly Lares
Greatest Hits
Tejas
4:09
Mirala
Ruben Ramos
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
4:24
Quemo La Vela A Dos Lados
Ruben Ramos
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
3:59
En Mi Botella
Ruben Ramos
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
4:02
Rancheras Mix
Micheal Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
12:15
No Tengo Dinero
Los Gallegos Brozz
Puro Pinche Party
SJ Records
4:24
Body Talk
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:22
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:07
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:02
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:38
Tengo Miedo
Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
3:09
Luna Llena
Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
3:55
Un Dia De Playa
Steven Kroon
In Your Dreams
KroonATune Records
5:39
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
4:34
El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
4:52
Valseada Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
11:47