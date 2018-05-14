Midnight Sun Jazz May, 12th 2018

Here’s the Saturday May 12th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Artist Name
Album Title
Year
————————————
Midnight Sun
June Christy
Something Cool
1955
My Funny Valentine
Melissa Bledsoe Fischer
By Request
1998
Esparanza
Lynne Arriale Trio
Arise
2003
O-Tumba
John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet
Angie’s Samba
1998
Nutville
Horace Silver
The Cape Verdean Blues
1965
Bag Of Bones
Mike Longo And The New York State Of The Art Jazz Ensemble
Oasis
2004
Bach 2 Part Invention In D Minor
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Swingin’ For The Fences
2000
Wichita Lineman
Frank Mantooth Jazz Orchestra
A Miracle
1999
Dizzy Moods
Mingus Big Band
Que Viva Mingus
1997
Over Under
John Damberg – Paul Lucas -Jon Alberts
Human Hands
1993
Alone In The Morning
Joshua Redman Quartet
MoodSwing
1994
Someone to Watch Over Me
Benny Carter Quartet
‘S Wonderful: The Jazz Giants Play George Gershwin
1958
Zelydia
Rick Zelinsky
Be Like The Sun
2012
Pensativa (Live)
The Gene Harris Quartet
A Little Piece of Heaven
1993
Peace Bridge
Joey DeFrancesco
Project Freedom
2017
Criss Cross
Joey Alexander
Countdown
2016
On the Crosswalk
Yngvil Vatn Guttu
On the Crosswalk
2014
Caravan
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
1981
Frim Fram Sauce
Diana Krall
The Very Best Of Diana Krall
2007
Body And Soul
Billie Holiday
The Silver Collection
1957
Midnight Sun
Lou Donaldson
The Complete Blue Note Lou Donaldson Sessions 1957-60
1954