Midnight Sun Jazz May, 12th 2018

Here’s the Saturday May 12th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Artist Name

Album Title

Year

————————————

Midnight Sun

June Christy

Something Cool

1955

My Funny Valentine

Melissa Bledsoe Fischer

By Request

1998

Esparanza

Lynne Arriale Trio

Arise

2003

O-Tumba

John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet

Angie’s Samba

1998

Nutville

Horace Silver

The Cape Verdean Blues

1965

Bag Of Bones

Mike Longo And The New York State Of The Art Jazz Ensemble

Oasis

2004

Bach 2 Part Invention In D Minor

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Swingin’ For The Fences

2000

Wichita Lineman

Frank Mantooth Jazz Orchestra

A Miracle

1999

Dizzy Moods

Mingus Big Band

Que Viva Mingus

1997

Over Under

John Damberg – Paul Lucas -Jon Alberts

Human Hands

1993

Alone In The Morning

Joshua Redman Quartet

MoodSwing

1994

Someone to Watch Over Me

Benny Carter Quartet

‘S Wonderful: The Jazz Giants Play George Gershwin

1958

Zelydia

Rick Zelinsky

Be Like The Sun

2012

Pensativa (Live)

The Gene Harris Quartet

A Little Piece of Heaven

1993

Peace Bridge

Joey DeFrancesco

Project Freedom

2017

Criss Cross

Joey Alexander

Countdown

2016

On the Crosswalk

Yngvil Vatn Guttu

On the Crosswalk

2014

Caravan

Wynton Marsalis

Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1

1981

Frim Fram Sauce

Diana Krall

The Very Best Of Diana Krall

2007

Body And Soul

Billie Holiday

The Silver Collection

1957

Midnight Sun

Lou Donaldson

The Complete Blue Note Lou Donaldson Sessions 1957-60

1954