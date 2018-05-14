Midnight Sun Jazz May, 12th 2018

Here’s the Saturday May 12th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

 

Midnight Sun
June Christy
Something Cool
1955

My Funny Valentine
Melissa Bledsoe Fischer
By Request
1998

Esparanza
Lynne Arriale Trio
Arise
2003

O-Tumba
John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet
Angie’s Samba
1998

Nutville
Horace Silver
The Cape Verdean Blues
1965

Bag Of Bones
Mike Longo And The New York State Of The Art Jazz Ensemble
Oasis
2004

Bach 2 Part Invention In D Minor
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Swingin’ For The Fences
2000

Wichita Lineman
Frank Mantooth Jazz Orchestra
A Miracle
1999

Dizzy Moods
Mingus Big Band
Que Viva Mingus
1997

Over Under
John Damberg – Paul Lucas -Jon Alberts
Human Hands
1993

Alone In The Morning
Joshua Redman Quartet
MoodSwing
1994

Someone to Watch Over Me
Benny Carter Quartet
‘S Wonderful: The Jazz Giants Play George Gershwin
1958

Zelydia
Rick Zelinsky
Be Like The Sun
2012

Pensativa (Live)
The Gene Harris Quartet
A Little Piece of Heaven
1993

Peace Bridge
Joey DeFrancesco
Project Freedom
2017

Criss Cross
Joey Alexander
Countdown
2016

On the Crosswalk
Yngvil Vatn Guttu
On the Crosswalk
2014

Caravan
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
1981

Frim Fram Sauce
Diana Krall
The Very Best Of Diana Krall
2007

Body And Soul
Billie Holiday
The Silver Collection
1957

Midnight Sun
Lou Donaldson
The Complete Blue Note Lou Donaldson Sessions 1957-60
1954

