Pilot dies in crash near Whittier

Alaska State Troopers say a pilot is dead after crashing early Saturday morning near Whittier.

According to a Trooper dispatch, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center notified Troopers that an emergency location transmitter had gone off in the area Saturday morning.

Troopers were not able to access the crash site due to weather, but both Rescue Coordination Center and U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crews were able to confirm the sole occupant of the small aircraft was dead.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter team and the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group were able to reach the site Monday and recover the pilot’s remains. Troopers say the body has been handed over to the State Medical Examiner Office and next of kin has been notified.

As of Monday morning, the pilot had not been publicly identified.