Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Alaska spent millions. So why is this historic building still a wreck?

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Jesse Lee Home is a nearly century-old former children’s home and the birthplace of the Alaska state flag. The nonprofit Friends of the Jesse Lee Home had millions in grants and more than a decade to fix it up, but they now say time is running out. The problem, according to state officials, is that the group mismanaged state funds. Now the Jesse Lee Home is closer than ever to being demolished.

Anchorage emergency rooms can’t handle number of patients needing psychiatric care

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Emergency rooms in Anchorage hospitals cannot keep up with the numbers of patients needing psychiatric care. It’s a problem that’s pushing people experiencing acute mental crises into more traditional ER’s, overburdening staff, delaying care to other patients, and straining an already thin system.

Anchorage organization to buy LIO building for $14M

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage Community Development Authority is moving to buy the building at 716 W. 4th Avenue for potential commercial clients.

Railroad traffic still stalled as Talkeetna flooding recedes

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Flooding that halted Alaska Railroad trains north of Talkeetna Saturday, has receded, but train traffic remains shut down.

Juneau’s child care providers concerned by proposed licensing changes

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Proposed regulations may make it harder for child care facilities statewide to do business. In Juneau, some daycare directors say the new rules would reduce capacity and worsen the shortage of affordable child care.

Paul Schaughency And Martin Aure reflect on evacuating Attu

Zoe Sobel and Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Today, we hear from Martin Aure and U.S. Army veteran Paul Schaughency. Aure was sent to Seattle after the bombing of Dutch Harbor, and Schaughency spent parts of WWII on Adak.