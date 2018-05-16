Traveling Music 5-20-18

Traveling Music

Date: 5-20-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Where Have All the Flowers Gone?

Tommy Sands (with Dolores Keanes and Liam O’Flynn) and Vedran Smailovic / Pete Seeger

Sarajevo Belfast

Appleseed Recordings

6:22

The Things that I have Seen

Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell

Blue Divide

Shanachie

3:52

Blue Horizon

Ann McBeth / Ann McBeth

No Going Back

www.cdbaby.com Ann McBeth

4:26

Arctic Nights

B.J. Fresn-MacLean / B.J. Fresn-MacLean

January Thaw

https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/bj-maclean/319162147

3:34

Great Divide

McLeod / Kate Wolfe

Bluegrass and Beyond

Amazon.com

3:34

The Snows They Melt the Soonest

Terri McCoy / Traditional

Before the Snow Flies

Amazon.com

3:24

Torn Jacket / Aughamore / Hunter’s House (concertina instrumental)

Denise Martin / Traditional

Laptop

www.dulcimerdiva.com

5:02

Music of Healing

Tommy Sands (with Pete Seeger) and Vedran Smailovic / Tommy Sands, Pete Seeger

Sarajevo Belfast

Appleseed Recordings

3:39

A Tune For Nowhere

Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell

Blue Divide

Shanachie

3:40

I Just Got A Little Blue

Ann McBeth / Ann McBeth

No Going Back

www.cdbaby.com Ann McBeth

3:47

Travelers’ Lullaby

B.J. Fresn-MacLean / B.J. Fresn-MacLean

January Thaw

https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/bj-maclean/319162147

4:38

Deep Settled Peace

The St. Mary’s Praise Singers (lead vocals Wade Hampton Miller, Darcy McMullen)/

Kate Peters Sturgill

Peace Like a River

www.Godsview.org

3:55

The Parting Glass

Terri McCoy / Traditional

Before the Snow Flies

Amazon.com

2:52