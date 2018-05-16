Traveling Music 5-20-18

Traveling Music
Date: 5-20-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Where Have All the Flowers Gone?
Tommy Sands (with Dolores Keanes and Liam O’Flynn) and Vedran Smailovic / Pete Seeger
Sarajevo Belfast
Appleseed Recordings
6:22
The Things that I have Seen
Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell
Blue Divide
Shanachie
3:52
Blue Horizon
Ann McBeth / Ann McBeth
No Going Back
www.cdbaby.com Ann McBeth
4:26
Arctic Nights
B.J. Fresn-MacLean / B.J. Fresn-MacLean
January Thaw
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/bj-maclean/319162147
3:34
Great Divide
McLeod / Kate Wolfe
Bluegrass and Beyond
Amazon.com
3:34
The Snows They Melt the Soonest
Terri McCoy / Traditional
Before the Snow Flies
Amazon.com
3:24
Torn Jacket / Aughamore / Hunter’s House (concertina instrumental)
Denise Martin / Traditional
Laptop
www.dulcimerdiva.com
5:02
Music of Healing
Tommy Sands (with Pete Seeger) and Vedran Smailovic / Tommy Sands, Pete Seeger
Sarajevo Belfast
Appleseed Recordings
3:39
A Tune For Nowhere
Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell
Blue Divide
Shanachie
3:40
I Just Got A Little Blue
Ann McBeth / Ann McBeth
No Going Back
www.cdbaby.com Ann McBeth
3:47
Travelers’ Lullaby
B.J. Fresn-MacLean / B.J. Fresn-MacLean
January Thaw
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/bj-maclean/319162147
4:38
Deep Settled Peace
The St. Mary’s Praise Singers (lead vocals Wade Hampton Miller, Darcy McMullen)/
Kate Peters Sturgill
Peace Like a River
www.Godsview.org
3:55
The Parting Glass
Terri McCoy / Traditional
Before the Snow Flies
Amazon.com
2:52