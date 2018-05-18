Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 18, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Governor prepares trade Alaska delegation for China business trip

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Dozens of Alaskans are headed to China. They’re part of a trade delegation spearheaded by Gov. Bill Walker called “Opportunity Alaska.” The ten-day trip puts a spotlight on the state at a time when the trade talks between the U.S. and China are tense.

Late bill amendment allows distillery cocktails to continue

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

The Alaska Legislature gave distilleries the green light to continue serving cocktails last week.

Federal designation puts Alaska in touch with millions to fight drug-trafficking

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska is the last state to get the “high-intensity drug-trafficking” designation, which allows access to a total nationwide funding pool of $250 million. Public safety officials say the money will help facilitate collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement.

Juneau Assembly member Kiehl, labor leader Etheridge run for state Senate seat

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Two more candidates have joined the race for the state Senate seat representing Juneau and other northern Southeast communities: Juneau Assembly member Jesse Kiehl and longtime labor leader Don Etheridge.

Ferry Tazlina floated for the first time

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Floating a new ferry for the first time is a painstakingly long process that involves bursts of activity followed by a lot of waiting around and listening to the hum of machinery.

AK: After 75 years, a bittersweet homecoming for Attu descendants

Zoe Sobel, KUCB – Unalaska

Seventy-five years after Japan invaded the furthest tip of the Aleutian chain, Attuans are returning home.

49 Voices: Bruce Schindler of Skagway

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

This week we’re hearing from Bruce Schindler from Skagway. Schindler moved to Alaska in the 90s and is a mammoth ivory carver.