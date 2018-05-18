This month Arctic Entries brings you: Fool’s Gold: Stories of fakes, flakes and double-takes. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.
SPEAKERS:
- Danelle Winn – Anchorage Drivers
- Amy Farnham – The Dark Side of the Moon
- Alisha Hilde – Latchkey Kids
- Bennett Pearce – My Short Story
- Charlie Collins – Industrial Espionage Device
- Rebecca Tracy – Masking Memories
- Michele Whaley – Overcoming Obstacles
HOSTS: Kendall Stormo & John Kendall
LINKS:
- Arctic Entries Homepage
- Refugee Assistance & Immigration Services, their partner for the spring shows
- StoryWorks AK, supporting youth voices in English class
BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)
RECORDED: Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts