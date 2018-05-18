Fool’s Gold: Stories of fakes, flakes and double-takes

By -

This month Arctic Entries brings you: Fool’s Gold: Stories of fakes, flakes and double-takes. In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.

 

SPEAKERS:

  • Danelle Winn – Anchorage Drivers
  • Amy Farnham – The Dark Side of the Moon
  • Alisha Hilde – Latchkey Kids
  • Bennett Pearce – My Short Story
  • Charlie Collins – Industrial Espionage Device
  • Rebecca Tracy – Masking Memories
  • Michele Whaley – Overcoming Obstacles

HOSTS: Kendall Stormo & John Kendall

 

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

ARCTIC ENTRIES RADIO HOUR ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous articleLocal start-up: Getting the shoe to fit—on both feet
Next article49 Voices: Bruce Schindler of Skagway
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR