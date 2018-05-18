Checking in with our elder athletes

We humans can live a long time, long enough to do a lot and see a lot. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we have a climber who topped some of the world’s greatest peaks… 50 years ago and then never stopped. We’ll also be joined by one of Alaska’s toughest runners, who completed more than 60 marathons and helped start some of Alaska’s biggest races. In both cases, they’re fun and inspiring for any age.



HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEMENTS:

Segment 1: “Elder athletes 2”. Tom Choate, climber and adventurer.

“Elder athletes 2”. Tom Choate, climber and adventurer. Segment 2: “Sarah’s Dream of Owning a Hot Air Balloon”. Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, PRX.

“Sarah’s Dream of Owning a Hot Air Balloon”. Salt Institute for Documentary Studies, PRX. Segment 3: “Another elder athlete”. Tim Middleton, Anchorage running pioneer.

“Another elder athlete”. Tim Middleton, Anchorage running pioneer. Segment 4: “The Hives and Lows of Beekeeping in Alaska”. Indie Alaska, Alaska Public Media.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 24th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 24th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: