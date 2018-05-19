Night Music: Saturday May 19, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Don’t Blame Me

Jimmy McGriff / McHugh

The Dream Team

Milestone MCD-9268-2

11:28

‘TAin’t nobody’s bizness if I do

Jimmy McGriff / Prince

The Dream Team

Milestone MCD-9268-2

8:11

Let’s Get Lost

Diana Krall / McHugh

Modern Sounds, Classic Songs

EMI Music

3:57

On The Sunny Side of the Street

Cyndi Lauper / McHugh

Modern Sounds, Classic Songs

EMI Music

4:04

Dear Ruby

Carmen McRae / Monk

Carmen Sings Monk

Novus 3086-2-N

5:55

It’s Over Now

Carmen McRae / Monk

Carmen Sings Monk

Novus 3086-2-N

5:24

Hittin’ The Jug

Turk Mauro / Ammons

Hittin’ The Jug

MCD-9246-2

4:59

For You

Dave McMurray

Peace of Mind

HIBS 8021

5:42

Chow Main Street

Dave McMurray

Peace of Mind

HIBS 8021

6:41

Just Before Dawn

Marion Meadows

For Lovers Only

NOVUS 3097-2-N

2:02

9:00 – 10:00

Winter’s Comin’

Slim Fatz

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:47

Dark Matters

Shea Breaux Wells

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

6:21

Comandante

Dagnis Prieto Sextet

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

2:00

The Barnyard

Tobias Gebb & Trio West

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:16

Love is Blind

Mache Seibel

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

3:03

Can’t You See That

Patricia Berg

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:19

Meditation

Steve Garvey

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4

Oasis Manufacturing

4:19

Broke Palace Blues

Josh Distefano

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

5:59

After the Fact

Dapp Theory / Milne

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:02

Over Too Soon

Matthew Shell

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

4:08

MT

Greg Loughman

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5

Oasis Manufacturing

6:04