Night Music: Saturday May 19, 2018

By -

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Don’t Blame Me
Jimmy McGriff / McHugh
The Dream Team
Milestone MCD-9268-2
11:28

‘TAin’t nobody’s bizness if I do
Jimmy McGriff / Prince
The Dream Team
Milestone MCD-9268-2
8:11

Let’s Get Lost
Diana Krall / McHugh
Modern Sounds, Classic Songs
EMI Music
3:57

On The Sunny Side of the Street
Cyndi Lauper / McHugh
Modern Sounds, Classic Songs
EMI Music
4:04

Dear Ruby
Carmen McRae / Monk
Carmen Sings Monk
Novus 3086-2-N
5:55

It’s Over Now
Carmen McRae / Monk
Carmen Sings Monk
Novus 3086-2-N
5:24

Hittin’ The Jug
Turk Mauro / Ammons
Hittin’ The Jug
MCD-9246-2
4:59

For You
Dave McMurray
Peace of Mind
HIBS 8021
5:42

Chow Main Street
Dave McMurray
Peace of Mind
HIBS 8021
6:41

Just Before Dawn
Marion Meadows
For Lovers Only
NOVUS 3097-2-N
2:02

9:00 – 10:00

Winter’s Comin’
Slim Fatz
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:47

Dark Matters
Shea Breaux Wells
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
6:21

Comandante
Dagnis Prieto Sextet
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
2:00

The Barnyard
Tobias Gebb & Trio West
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:16

Love is Blind
Mache Seibel
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:03

Can’t You See That
Patricia Berg
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:19

Meditation
Steve Garvey
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:19

Broke Palace Blues
Josh Distefano
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:59

After the Fact
Dapp Theory / Milne
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:02

Over Too Soon
Matthew Shell
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:08

MT
Greg Loughman
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
6:04

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR