Night Music: Saturday May 19, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Don’t Blame Me
Jimmy McGriff / McHugh
The Dream Team
Milestone MCD-9268-2
11:28
‘TAin’t nobody’s bizness if I do
Jimmy McGriff / Prince
The Dream Team
Milestone MCD-9268-2
8:11
Let’s Get Lost
Diana Krall / McHugh
Modern Sounds, Classic Songs
EMI Music
3:57
On The Sunny Side of the Street
Cyndi Lauper / McHugh
Modern Sounds, Classic Songs
EMI Music
4:04
Dear Ruby
Carmen McRae / Monk
Carmen Sings Monk
Novus 3086-2-N
5:55
It’s Over Now
Carmen McRae / Monk
Carmen Sings Monk
Novus 3086-2-N
5:24
Hittin’ The Jug
Turk Mauro / Ammons
Hittin’ The Jug
MCD-9246-2
4:59
For You
Dave McMurray
Peace of Mind
HIBS 8021
5:42
Chow Main Street
Dave McMurray
Peace of Mind
HIBS 8021
6:41
Just Before Dawn
Marion Meadows
For Lovers Only
NOVUS 3097-2-N
2:02
9:00 – 10:00
Winter’s Comin’
Slim Fatz
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:47
Dark Matters
Shea Breaux Wells
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
6:21
Comandante
Dagnis Prieto Sextet
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
2:00
The Barnyard
Tobias Gebb & Trio West
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:16
Love is Blind
Mache Seibel
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
3:03
Can’t You See That
Patricia Berg
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:19
Meditation
Steve Garvey
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #4
Oasis Manufacturing
4:19
Broke Palace Blues
Josh Distefano
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
5:59
After the Fact
Dapp Theory / Milne
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:02
Over Too Soon
Matthew Shell
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
4:08
MT
Greg Loughman
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #5
Oasis Manufacturing
6:04