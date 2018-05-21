Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 21, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Trump admin sets crosshairs on Park Service predator rule

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The Trump administration is trying to erase another part of President Obama’s environmental legacy in Alaska: It wants to roll back a National Park Service ban on several controversial methods of killing bears and wolves.

Murkowski questions military officials over how sexual assaults involving minors are resolved

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski raised the issue of sexual assaults involving minors on military bases during a Senate Defense Appropriations hearing last week.

Alaska AG joins effort to stiffen penalties for drug companies

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Lindemuth joins 37 other attorneys general asking senators for higher fines and continued funding connected to the opioid crisis.

US files plea deal in deadly Florida airport shooting

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors have filed court documents in which an Alaska man agrees to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people and wounded six last year.

UAF hosts 4-day Alaska Native language institute to help preserve knowledge

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska Native languages are the focus of a four-day institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks this week.

IGU board considers Siemens proposal for alternative natural gas source for Fairbanks

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

An affiliate of the Germany-based industrial giant Siemens is offering to build an LNG plant near Wasilla and transport the gas it processes there to Fairbanks at no cost to the Interior Gas Utility.

Ferries fully funded in operating budget

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System got what it asked for in the Legislature’s operating budget. Next budget year’s sailings and routes will be similar to this year’s schedule.

Alaskan fishermen aren’t the only ones noticing the rise of Atlantic halibut

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Historically, Atlantic halibut has not competed with its close relative on the West Coast since New England and Canadian fishermen overfished stocks in the late 1880s.

American and Japanese descendants unite after 75 years to ensure Attu occupation is remembered

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

It’s been 75 years since thousands of young soldiers lost their lives fighting over the westernmost point of the United States. Seventy-five years since the Alaska Native people of Attu were taken from their homes never to return again.

A lot of people get this pretty basic question about oil wrong

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“I have had to correct school teachers in the past who have been teaching their kids that oil comes from dinosaurs.”