Additional federal gun charges brought on man charged with 2016 killing of Fairbanks policeman

A man already facing a murder charge in state court for shooting a Fairbanks Police officer, has been additionally charged with federal crimes.

Thirty-year-old Anthony Jenkins Alexie of Fairbanks, accused of shooting Sgt. Allen Brandt in October 2016, has been indicted on federal gun charges related to the crime. US Attorney for the District of Alaska, Bryan Schroder announced the new charges Tuesday morning, during a press conference at Fairbanks Police Department.

”One count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of stealing a firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm,” Schroder said.

The additional charges are related to Jenkins having a previous felony DUI conviction, and his alleged stealing of Sgt. Brandt’s service weapon, and patrol vehicle, after the shooting.

”The charge of using a firearm during a crime of violence, as we charged it in this case, is a maximum sentence of life imprisonment,” Schroder said.

The other federal charges could bring more time, all additional to the 99-year sentence Jenkins Alexie faces if convicted of first degree murder in state court.

Brandt was shot on a downtown street while responding to a call, public service Fairbanks Police Chief Eric Jewkes noted in thanking state and federal authorities for their work on the case.

”Clearly, the officers are out there are doing a very hard job, putting a lot on the line and doing a lot for this community,” Jewkes said. “And so, as Sgt. Brandt said at one time, we need your support. I think this a perfect example of that support that we need.”

Jenkins Alexie was recorded on dash cam video from Brandt’s patrol vehicle, and subsequently confessed to the shooting, describing it as an act of vengeance for police killings of relatives and friends.

Sergeant Brandt died two weeks after the shooting from complications during surgery to remove shrapnel from one of his eyes.

Jenkins Alexie’s murder trial in state court is scheduled to begin September 10th.