Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 22, 2018

This man hopes to bring the gavel down on ANWR drilling

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

If Democrats take control of the U.S. House in November, as many pollsters predict, the fate of some of Alaska’s biggest resource priorities could rest with someone most Alaskans have never heard of.

Urged by Alaska veterans, Sullivan supports cannabis research at VA

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan is co-sponsoring a bill that calls on the Department of Veterans Affairs to look into the “efficacy and safety” of cannabis in the treatment of veterans diagnosed with “chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder” and other conditions.

Alaska mission to China kicks off with ceremony, trade talks…and speed dating

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The short meetings were a chance for Alaska businesses to introduce themselves directly to what they hope will be a giant market of new customers.

Additional federal gun charges brought on man charged with 2016 killing of Fairbanks policeman

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A man already facing a murder charge in state court for shooting a Fairbanks Police officer, has been additionally charged with federal crimes.

Three Unalaska residents to be honored for rescuing trapped child on Portage Glacier

Zoe Sobel, KUCB – Unalaska

Three Unalaska residents will be honored by the Anchorage Municipal Assembly for helping rescue a child from a crevasse on Portage Glacier.

Kodiak farmers market kerfuffle results in market move, addition of new market

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

After allegations that farmers market vendors were selling food that violated state food safety laws, the biggest farmers market in Kodiak is moving. And a new market is springing up where the old one used to be, bringing the number of markets in town to three.

Ask a Climatologist: Anchorage, this gloomy spring is all in your head

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Since April, the weather in Anchorage has been a few degrees warmer than normal and also drier than normal.

This man and his yellow truck signal the arrival of spring in Fairbanks

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Back in 1992, Glenn Hackney actually got hit by a car while picking up trash. It broke both his legs. That might give the average person pause about continuing. Not Hackney.