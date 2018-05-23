Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State-run raffle could be new way to fund schools

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaskans could have a new choice for what to do with their permanent fund dividends next year – a raffle that would fund public schools. Lawmakers passed a bill to start a raffle that could pay a top prize as high as 24 million dollars in the future.

Bethel’s AC Quickstop liquor store shuts down

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

In a game-changing and emotional decision, the Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board decided against renewing AC Quickstop’s liquor license on Tuesday night, which effectively shut down Bethel’s only operating liquor store.

Alaska man pleads guilty in Florida airport shooting

Associated Press

An Alaska man has pleaded guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence in the Florida airport shooting that killed five people and wounded six.

Alaska jail sued over alleged mistreatment of Muslim inmates

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In a complaint, the Council on American-Islamic Relations claims prisoners in an Anchorage jail are being denied their constitutional rights on observation of Ramadan.

Transboundary mine meeting includes State Department, B.C. reps

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Alaskans concerned about possible affects of British Columbia mines on cross-border rivers will get an update during a June 1st meeting in Juneau.

Final lecture from beloved UAF history professor Terrence Cole to be held tonight

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

A long-time and popular University of Alaska Fairbanks professor gives his final lecture this evening. Terrence Cole has taught history at UAF for 30 years. Cole is retiring to concentrate on his health and finish a book.

HistoryMakers to document diversity of Alaska African Americans as part of national project

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Documenting the rich diversity of the lives of African Americans is the mission of a national group called The Historymakers. Videographers are in Alaska this week for the first time to capture the stories of 11 Alaskans.