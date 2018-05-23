Traveling Music 5-27-18

Traveling Music

Date: 5-27-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Safe Harbour

Ivory Bridge / Kathe Liners

Traveller

www.ivorybridge.com

3:55

Marilyn in the Moon

Laura Oden / Laura Oden, lyrics Bruce Farnsworth

Alchemy

www.lauraoden.com

4:59

Portland Rose

Rick Miller / Rick Miller

Up To Me

www.rickmillerproductions.com

3:29

I Won’t Run From You

Greg Pacetti / Greg Pacetti

Sunday Drive

https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-pacetti-bb647220

4:03

I Was Alright

Scott Weiskopf and Michael Gray / Scott Weiskopf

Odd Men Out

4:15

You Can’t Be Serious

Ivory Bridge / Kathe Liners

Traveller

www.ivorybridge.com

3:50

Ocean Of Dreams

Ben Winship, David Thompson, lead vocal Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien

Fishing Music

Snake River Records

4:05

Red Sky Morning

Rick Miller / Rick Miller

Up To Me

www.rickmillerproductions.com

2:56

Sophie Don’t

Laura Oden / lyrics Bruce Farnsworth, music Laura Oden

Alchemy

www.lauraoden.com

5:10

Borderlines

The Rabbleberries / Valerie Depriest, Gayle Gingrich

Jam

www.rabbleberries.ca

3:37

Upstream (instrumental)

Ben Winship, David Thompson / David Thompson

Fishing Music

Snake River Records

4:08

Distance Worth The Gain

Greg Pacetti / Greg Pacetti

Sunday Drive

https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-pacetti-bb647220

4:24

Fortune

Ivory Bridge / Kathe Liners

Traveller

www.ivorybridge.com

4:33

The Long Fall

Odd Men Out (Sparky Gray and Scott Weiskopf) / Scott Weiskopf

Movin’ Up the Food Chain

2:03