Traveling Music 5-27-18

Traveling Music
Date: 5-27-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Safe Harbour
Ivory Bridge / Kathe Liners
Traveller
www.ivorybridge.com
3:55
Marilyn in the Moon
Laura Oden / Laura Oden, lyrics Bruce Farnsworth
Alchemy
www.lauraoden.com
4:59
Portland Rose
Rick Miller / Rick Miller
Up To Me
www.rickmillerproductions.com
3:29
I Won’t Run From You
Greg Pacetti / Greg Pacetti
Sunday Drive
https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-pacetti-bb647220
4:03
I Was Alright
Scott Weiskopf and Michael Gray / Scott Weiskopf
Odd Men Out
4:15
You Can’t Be Serious
Ivory Bridge / Kathe Liners
Traveller
www.ivorybridge.com
3:50
Ocean Of Dreams
Ben Winship, David Thompson, lead vocal Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien
Fishing Music
Snake River Records
4:05
Red Sky Morning
Rick Miller / Rick Miller
Up To Me
www.rickmillerproductions.com
2:56
Sophie Don’t
Laura Oden / lyrics Bruce Farnsworth, music Laura Oden
Alchemy
www.lauraoden.com
5:10
Borderlines
The Rabbleberries / Valerie Depriest, Gayle Gingrich
Jam
www.rabbleberries.ca
3:37
Upstream (instrumental)
Ben Winship, David Thompson / David Thompson
Fishing Music
Snake River Records
4:08
Distance Worth The Gain
Greg Pacetti / Greg Pacetti
Sunday Drive
https://www.linkedin.com/in/greg-pacetti-bb647220
4:24
Fortune
Ivory Bridge / Kathe Liners
Traveller
www.ivorybridge.com
4:33
The Long Fall
Odd Men Out (Sparky Gray and Scott Weiskopf) / Scott Weiskopf
Movin’ Up the Food Chain
2:03