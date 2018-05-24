Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 24, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

As China trade mission moves to Beijing, a few agreements and more talks

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

It is the fifth day of the Governor’s trade mission in China. The group, which includes Alaska officials and representatives from companies in the state, is now in Beijing, after spending three days in Chengdu.

Social media records brought in for evidence as alleged Grunwald murder accomplice stands trial

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Palmer trial of Erick Almandinger is in its second week. Almandinger is one of several teenagers who are accused of murdering 16-year-old David Grunwald in 2016.

Appeal challenges Alaska’s exclusion of village residents from juries

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Alaska Court of Appeals heard arguments today in a case that could have huge implications for how Alaska village residents are included – or excluded – as jurors in trials.

Wildwood Correction Center inmate dies

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An inmate at a Department of Corrections facility died yesterday morning.

This old growth timber didn’t sell last time. Can it attract a buyer now?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The U.S. Forest Service removed some of the more sensitive watershed areas included in the original Kuiu Island sale, which received zero bids back in 2016.

State experiencing outbreak of Gonorrhea

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska is seeing an outbreak in a dangerous sexually transmitted disease. In a notice today, public health officials say an outbreak of Gonorrhea first reported last fall led researchers to find Alaska’s rate of infection is more than double the national average

Homer’s first pot shop set to open Thursday

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Uncle Herb’s joins the roughly 30 marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and retail businesses in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Meet the companies testing self-driving vehicles in the Pacific Northwest

Tom Banse, NNN – Washington

“The industry, the private sector is pulling government along, whether we’re ready or not,” a said Washington transportation official said. “We’re trying to play catch up, but we do need a public policy framework.”

Community in Unity: Life in Limbo

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

What’s it like to sit in prison for an undetermined amount of time, awaiting trial or a sentence? That’s the situation for nearly half of the 4,000 people who are currently incarcerated in Alaska.