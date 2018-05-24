Wildwood Correction Center inmate dies

An inmate at a Department of Corrections facility died yesterday morning.

Leslie Aveoganna, 57, passed away at the Wildwood Correction Center in Kenai, according to a statement from DOC spokesperson Megan Edge. Aveoganna began serving a sentence at the facility in 2015 for a kidnapping conviction.

There are no signs of foul-play or suicide, according to the release, and the death is under investigation by state officials.

DOC says this is the third prisoner death in a department facility this year.