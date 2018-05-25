Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 25, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Pebble Mine loses funding from First Quantum Minerals

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

A major business deal has fallen through for the proposed Pebble Mine. A Canadian mining company, First Quantum Minerals, will no longer back the controversial project.

EPA administrator Pruitt pledges to combat PFAS groundwater contamination

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt has pledged action to address PFAS ground water contamination.

Judge orders higher-calorie meals for Alaska Muslim inmates

Associated Press

A U.S. judge has ordered Alaska corrections officials to provide Muslim inmates with nutritionally sufficient, pork-free meals when they break their Ramadan fasts at night.

Indictment adds charges for ex-trooper accused of attempted sex abuse

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Former Alaska State Trooper Vance Peronto, 57, was charged with attempted sexual abuse of a juvenile. A grand jury has now also indicted Peronto for alleged exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Wasilla teen dead after canoe capsizes

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A little after 6 a.m. Friday the body of Bryce Adams, 19 of Wasilla, was found. An initial investigation found that neither boater was wearing a life jacket and alcohol does appear to be a factor.

Army officer charged with fraudulent insurance claims

Associated Press

A 40-year-old Army officer assigned to Alaska has been charged with making false insurance claims and pocketing nearly $400,000.

SEARHC looking to pay between $25 to $40 million for new Wrangell hospital

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is continuing forward in acquiring Wrangell’s hospital. The Native nonprofit plans to build and operate a new hospital in the island town within the next three years.

CVRF distributed record amount of heating oil this winter

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

The nonprofit distributed about a third more heating oil than last year to over 2,000 households in the Kuskokwim Delta.

Alaska police chief: War on weed a ‘waste of time’

Associated Press

The police chief recently named to the board that regulates Alaska’s legal marijuana industry says the fight that has long been waged against pot in this country has been a “waste of time” and law enforcement resources.

Essential oils company drops support for Seavey

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Though an animal rights’ group says the change is the result of a campaign against musher, the company says it made the decision prior to being contacted.

AK: Sublime summer rafting down the Klehini River

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

The Klehini River near Haines is about 42 miles long, from its source in British Columbia to its mouth at the Chilkat River, of which it is the largest tributary. It is also one of the most accessible and sublime summer rafting experiences to be had in Southeast Alaska.

49 Voices: Nancy Murphy of Anchorage

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

This week we’re hearing from Nancy Murphy in Anchorage. Murphy’s husband is in the Coast Guard, so she’s lived all over. She is a local jazzercise instructor.