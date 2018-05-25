Anchorage Community Theatre’s 2018-2019 season

Anchorage Community Theatre’s Executive Director Matt Fernandez drops by Stage Talk this week to give us an overview of what they have planned for their 2018-2019 season. A farce, an historical musical, a drama, an adaption of a Newberry Medal winning novel and a work from an “honorary local” are in the works.

HOST:

GUEST:



Matt Fernandez, Executive Director

2018-2019 Season

Don’t Dress For Dinner . Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon. September 7-23

. Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon. September 7-23 A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration . Paula Vogel. November 23-December 16

. Paula Vogel. November 23-December 16 The Diary of Anne Frank . Wendy Kessleman. February 1-24, 2019

. Wendy Kessleman. February 1-24, 2019 The Feral Child . Rand Higbee. March 22-April 14

. Rand Higbee. March 22-April 14 The Giver. Eric Coble. May 3-26

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, May 25 at 2:45 p.m.

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

