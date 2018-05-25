Anchorage Community Theatre’s 2018-2019 season

Anchorage Community Theatre’s Executive Director Matt Fernandez drops by Stage Talk this week to give us an overview of what they have planned for their 2018-2019 season. A farce, an historical musical, a drama, an adaption of a Newberry Medal winning novel and a work from an “honorary local” are in the works.
HOST:
GUEST:
- Matt Fernandez, Executive Director
2018-2019 Season
- Don’t Dress For Dinner. Marc Camoletti, adapted by Robin Hawdon. September 7-23
- A Civil War Christmas: An American Musical Celebration. Paula Vogel. November 23-December 16
- The Diary of Anne Frank. Wendy Kessleman. February 1-24, 2019
- The Feral Child. Rand Higbee. March 22-April 14
- The Giver. Eric Coble. May 3-26
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, May 25 at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
