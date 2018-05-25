Improving the foster care system

Alaska’s foster care system has problems. Caseworkers don’t stick around for long. It can take years for young people to find permanent homes or be reunited with their families. But new legislation could provide solutions that will help everyone involved with the system.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Rep. Les Gara – sponsor of HB 151

– sponsor of HB 151 Amanda Metivier – Facing Foster Care in Alaska

– Facing Foster Care in Alaska Sarah Redmond – Facing Foster Care in Alaska

– Facing Foster Care in Alaska Christy Lawton – Director of the Office of Children’s Services

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.