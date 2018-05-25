Revisiting train and ferry adventures

We Alaskans have a unique way to get into the backcountry, on our state-owned railroad or ferry system — two of the most fun forms of transportation around. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll celebrate how the train and ferries can get families out to adventures hiking, skiing, paddling, floating and exploring in some truly exotic places. We’ll learn about the opportunities, and how you can do it with your family. This episode first aired in October of 2015 and has been edited to be replayed.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS:

Erin Kirkland, author of Alaska on the Go: Exploring the 49th state with children, and akonthego.com

author of and akonthego.com Tim Sullivan, corporate affairs, Alaska Railroad

corporate affairs, Alaska Railroad Danielle Doyle, former marketing manager, Alaska Marine Highway System

BROADCAST: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. AKDT

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015

