Wasilla teen dead after canoe capsizes

By -
Photo via WikiMedia Commons by ShakataGaNai.

A Wasilla teen is dead after his canoe overturned in Finger Lake.

According to a release, Alaska State Troopers were notified around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was screaming on one of the islands in Finger Lake. His canoe had capsized and the man he was boating with had disappeared.

A little after 6 a.m., the body of Bryce Adams, 19 of Wasilla, was found. An initial investigation found that neither boater was wearing a life jacket and alcohol does appear to be a factor.

Next of kin was on scene when Adams’ body was recovered.

SHARE
Previous articleAnchorage Community Theatre’s 2018-2019 season
Emily Russell is the voice of Alaska morning news as Alaska Public Media’s Morning News Host and Producer. Originally from the Adirondacks in upstate New York, Emily moved to Alaska in 2012. She skied her way through three winters in Fairbanks, earning her Master’s degree in Northern Studies from UAF. Emily’s career in radio started in Nome in 2015, reporting for KNOM on everything from subsistence whale harvests to housing shortages in Native villages. She then worked for KCAW in Sitka, finally seeing what all the fuss with Southeast, Alaska was all about. Back on the road system, Emily is looking forward to driving her Subaru around the region to hike, hunt, fish and pick as many berries as possible. When she’s not talking into the mic in the morning, Emily can be found reporting from the peaks above Anchorage to the rivers around Southcentral.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR