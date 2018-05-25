Wasilla teen dead after canoe capsizes

A Wasilla teen is dead after his canoe overturned in Finger Lake.

According to a release, Alaska State Troopers were notified around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was screaming on one of the islands in Finger Lake. His canoe had capsized and the man he was boating with had disappeared.

A little after 6 a.m., the body of Bryce Adams, 19 of Wasilla, was found. An initial investigation found that neither boater was wearing a life jacket and alcohol does appear to be a factor.

Next of kin was on scene when Adams’ body was recovered.