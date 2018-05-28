Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 28, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Bill would increase health care price transparency for Alaskans

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The measure, modeled on similar rules enacted in Anchorage last year, could make it easier for Alaskans to know how much they’re going to pay out of pocket for healthcare.

Trident Seafoods looks to expand its China profile

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The average Chinese consumer probably doesn’t recognize Trident’s three-pronged logo. That’s because they’ve been selling seafood primarily as a commodity in China, not as their brand.

Fairbanks Borough stops use of groundwater-contaminated wells to irrigate sports fields

Tim Ellis, KUAC – fairbanks

City and borough officials announced Thursday that another groundwater contamination hotspot has been found in the Fairbanks area, this time around South Davis Park.

UAF Native language expo receives warm reception

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Ten of Alaska’s 20 indigenous languages were represented at the Alaska Native Language Revitalization Institute last week at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Department of Energy scientists to attend first Alaska National Lab Day

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“We think we’ve got some great challenges right now for them and we hope they’ll pick some up,” said Larry Hinzman, Vice Chancellor for Research at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

‘One Health’ holistic medical approach discussed at UAF

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Scientists from around the circumpolar north were in Alaska earlier this month to share information about a holistic approach to public health.

Four gubernatorial candidates to debate at Bristol Bay Fish Expo

Avery Lill, KDLG- Dillingham

Four candidates running for state governor in November’s election will participate in the June 9 debate at the Bristol Bay Fish Expo in Naknek.

Annual smelt run hits Bethel

Krysti Shallenberger, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel smells like fried smelt. The small fish started swimming past the town last week during their annual run up the Kuskokwim River.

Veterans from Kotzebue have war stories archived online

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

From World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars and both Gulf Wars, more than 70,000 veterans have served in the armed forces. Now, more of their stories can be heard online.