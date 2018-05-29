Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

After courting potential business partners, Walker’s Opportunity Alaska group prepares to depart from China

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Tomorrow, Alaska’s trade delegation to China is headed home. The trip, called Opportunity Alaska” put several small, medium and large companies selling Alaska’s goods and services — in front of Chinese investors and consumers.

Alaska Healy Lake tribal leader killed; suspect in custody

Associated Press

Authorities say an Alaska tribal leader has been killed and a suspect has been charged.

Lt. Gov. Mallott views growth in energy sector as Alaska’s future

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott sees a future for renewable energy in Alaska.

Number of complaints against South Peninsula Hospital dept. manager grows

Aaron Bolton and Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

Several women have brought forth allegations against a South Peninsula Hospital department manager in Homer, describing an environment of bullying and sexual harassment.

Alaska National Guard hopes to increase number of Alaska Native soldiers

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The Alaska National Guard is trying to recruit more Alaska Native soldiers.

Petersburg celebrates Memorial Day weekend derby-free

Alanna Elder, KFSK – Petersburg

Memorial Day weekend was quieter than past years for several small towns in Southeast. Slumping king salmon numbers and a ban on sport fishing in inside waters drove Petersburg, Wrangell and Ketchikan to cancel their annual king salmon derbies.

Drawing on historical strengths to prevent problems in the future

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

When rural Alaska makes the headlines, the focus is often on things like suicide rates, alcohol use, and trauma. But one project in southwest Alaska shifts attention to strengths instead. Qungasvik was developed by Yup’ik people, for Yup’ik people and is proving to be an effective way to help youth in parts of southwest Alaska thrive.