Algo Nuevo May 27, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, May 27th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Canela
Santana
Sape Shifter
Starfaith
5:22
Me Gustas
Los Majestics
Promo
Unknown
4:15
Una Oportunidad
Los Majestics
Promo
Unknown
4:24
El Corrido De Daniel
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
4:10
Amor Amor Amor
Texas Sonido
Promo
Unknown
4:33
Una Vez Mas
BTS Band
Una Vez Mas
Unsigned
3:22
El Dia De San Juan
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:31
Perdamonos
Zereno
Promo
Gold Fi Records
3:16
Llamame
Miranda
Promo
Gold Fi
3:53
Nothin But A Party
Ray Camacho
Reach Out
PMG Audio
4:48
Reach Out
Ray Camacho
Reach Out
PMG Audio
4:08
Maria
Fama
Promo
Freddie
3:00
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Promo
SVM
8:19
Mi Princesa
Texas Latino
Promo
Mosnter Studio
3:20
Te Lo Pido Por Favor
Grupo Bezzo
Leaving No Doubt
Promo
3:10
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
4:34
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
3:33
Anhelo
Los Desperadoz
Promo
VMB Music
3:35
Solo Y Triste
Karlos saucedo
Promo
Unknown
3:22
Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
4:00
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
4:04
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
11:22
Quiero Amanecer
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:42
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:27
Mil Noches
Ray Camacho
35 Exitos Del Apsado
California Records
3:24
Que Rico El Mambo
Ray Camacho
35 Exitos Del Apsado
California Records
3:37
Mi Cancion
Shelly Ladres
Greatest Hits
Tejas Records
4:08
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:28
Luna Llena
Chelsez Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
3:49
Palabra De Hombre
Suavecito
Que Padre
JLP
3:27
La Mula Bronca/La Mucura
Sangre Joven
Mal Idea
SJ Records
7:36
Mil Copas
La Fuerza Band
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
3:47
Mi Guajira
Ruben Ramos & The Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
4:00
El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orch.
Recuerdos
Goldust
2:28
Nortena Mix
Solido
Club Mix
Freddie
9:29