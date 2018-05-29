Algo Nuevo May 27, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, May 27th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Canela

Santana

Sape Shifter

Starfaith

5:22

 

Me Gustas

Los Majestics

Promo

Unknown

4:15

 

Una Oportunidad

Los Majestics

Promo

Unknown

4:24

 

El Corrido De Daniel

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

4:10

 

Amor Amor Amor

Texas Sonido

Promo

Unknown

4:33

 

Una Vez Mas

BTS Band

Una Vez Mas

Unsigned

3:22

 

El Dia De San Juan

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:31

 

Perdamonos

Zereno

Promo

Gold Fi Records

3:16

 

Llamame

Miranda

Promo

Gold Fi

3:53

 

Nothin But A Party

Ray Camacho

Reach Out

PMG Audio

4:48

 

Reach Out

Ray Camacho

Reach Out

PMG Audio

4:08

 

Maria

Fama

Promo

Freddie

3:00

 

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Promo

SVM

8:19

 

Mi Princesa

Texas Latino

Promo

Mosnter Studio

3:20

 

Te Lo Pido Por Favor

Grupo Bezzo

Leaving No Doubt

Promo

3:10

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

4:34

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

3:33

 

Anhelo

Los Desperadoz

Promo

VMB Music

3:35

 

Solo Y Triste

Karlos saucedo

Promo

Unknown

3:22

 

Me Voy

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

4:00

 

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

4:04

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

11:22

 

Quiero Amanecer

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:42

 

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:27

 

Mil Noches

Ray Camacho

35 Exitos Del Apsado

California Records

3:24

 

 

Que Rico El Mambo

Ray Camacho

35 Exitos Del Apsado

California Records

3:37

 

Mi Cancion

Shelly Ladres

Greatest Hits

Tejas Records

4:08

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:28

 

Luna Llena

Chelsez Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

3:49

 

Palabra De Hombre

Suavecito

Que Padre

JLP

3:27

 

La Mula Bronca/La Mucura

Sangre Joven

Mal Idea

SJ Records

7:36

 

Mil Copas

La Fuerza Band

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

3:47

 

Mi Guajira

Ruben Ramos & The Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

4:00

 

El Mudo

Pete Dominguez Orch.

Recuerdos

Goldust

2:28

 

Nortena Mix

Solido

Club Mix

Freddie

9:29

 

