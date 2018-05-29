Midnight Sun Jazz May, 26th 2018

Here’s the Saturday May 26th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Artist Name
Album Title
Length
————————————
Midnight Sun
Bobby Troup
The Songs of Bobby Troup (feat. Bob Enevoldsen, Howard Roberts, Red Mitchell & Don Heath) [Remastered 2013]
2:53
Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You
Billie Holiday
The Silver Collection
5:39
East Of The Sun (And West Of The Moon)
Diana Krall
The Very Best Of Diana Krall
5:46
Alpenglow In The Chugach
John Damberg – Paul Lucas -Jon Alberts
Human Hands
6:20
Gar-Jan
Rick Zelinsky
Be Like The Sun
4:25
So Near, So Far
Joey DeFrancesco
Project Freedom
5:39
Vem P`ra Roda
Tania Maria
The Real Tania Maria: Wild!
5:36
Magico
Charlie Haden, Egberto Gismonti & Jan Garbarek
Works
7:45
Samba Em Preludio
Esperanza Spalding
Esperanza
5:12
Summertime
Ray Brown Trio Feat. Gene Harris & Jeff Hamilton
Bam Bam Bam (Recorded Live At The Fujitsu-Concord Jazz Festival In Japan ’88)
7:15
A Sleepin’ Bee
Rob McConnell
Three For The Road
6:30
Tiptoe
Thad Jones – Mel Lewis
Consummation
6:42
Nobody Knows the Way I Feel This Morning
Joe Williams, vocals; Thad Jones & The Mel Lewis Orchestra
Presenting Joe Williams & the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra (1966)
4:31
Brazilian Fantasy
John Fedchock New York Big Band
No Nonsense
7:29
Suspended
John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet
Angie’s Samba
3:49
The Preacher
John Allred And Wycliffe Gordon
Head To Head
5:02
Dinah
Doreen Ketchens
Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans Vol XVIII
5:29
West End Blues
Louis Armstrong
Smithsonian Collection
3:20
Moon Dreams
Miles Davis
Birth Of The Cool
3:20
Sentimental Lady
Duke Ellington
This Is Jazz 7 – Duke Ellington
4:00
Midnight Sun
Al Foster, Hank Jones & Mads Vinding
Hank Jones Trio With Mads Vinding & Al Foster
6:50