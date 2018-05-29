Midnight Sun Jazz May, 26th 2018

Here’s the Saturday May 26th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Artist Name

Album Title

Length

Midnight Sun

Bobby Troup

The Songs of Bobby Troup (feat. Bob Enevoldsen, Howard Roberts, Red Mitchell & Don Heath) [Remastered 2013]

2:53

Gee Baby Ain’t I Good To You

Billie Holiday

The Silver Collection

5:39

East Of The Sun (And West Of The Moon)

Diana Krall

The Very Best Of Diana Krall

5:46

Alpenglow In The Chugach

John Damberg – Paul Lucas -Jon Alberts

Human Hands

6:20

Gar-Jan

Rick Zelinsky

Be Like The Sun

4:25

So Near, So Far

Joey DeFrancesco

Project Freedom

5:39

Vem P`ra Roda

Tania Maria

The Real Tania Maria: Wild!

5:36

Magico

Charlie Haden, Egberto Gismonti & Jan Garbarek

Works

7:45

Samba Em Preludio

Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza

5:12

Summertime

Ray Brown Trio Feat. Gene Harris & Jeff Hamilton

Bam Bam Bam (Recorded Live At The Fujitsu-Concord Jazz Festival In Japan ’88)

7:15

A Sleepin’ Bee

Rob McConnell

Three For The Road

6:30

Tiptoe

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis

Consummation

6:42

Nobody Knows the Way I Feel This Morning

Joe Williams, vocals; Thad Jones & The Mel Lewis Orchestra

Presenting Joe Williams & the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Jazz Orchestra (1966)

4:31

Brazilian Fantasy

John Fedchock New York Big Band

No Nonsense

7:29

Suspended

John Damberg Latin Jazz Quintet

Angie’s Samba

3:49

The Preacher

John Allred And Wycliffe Gordon

Head To Head

5:02

Dinah

Doreen Ketchens

Doreen’s Jazz New Orleans Vol XVIII

5:29

West End Blues

Louis Armstrong

Smithsonian Collection

3:20

Moon Dreams

Miles Davis

Birth Of The Cool

3:20

Sentimental Lady

Duke Ellington

This Is Jazz 7 – Duke Ellington

4:00

Midnight Sun

Al Foster, Hank Jones & Mads Vinding

Hank Jones Trio With Mads Vinding & Al Foster

6:50