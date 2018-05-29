Traveling Music 6-3-18

Traveling Music
Date: 6-3-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
La Valse Matique / Bourree Longue (instrumentals)
Fodhla / Benoit Bourque, Jean-Francois Vrod
Notes from Mill Pond
www.fodhlamusic.com
4:39
The Day We Won the All-Ireland
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
The Heart’s A Wonder
Green Linnet Records
3:21
Napoleon’s Charge / Jimmy Duffy’s (instrumental)
Fodhla / Traditional, Eddie Duffy
Notes from Mill Pond
www.fodhlamusic.com
2:51
The Humours of Whiskey
Andy M. Stewart and Manus Lunny / Traditional
Dublin Lady
Green Linnet
5:44
The Susanbirds of Wendell (instrumental)
The Latter Day Lizards / Bill Tomczak
Rainy Night in Montague
www.latterdaylizards.com
5:22
Surge of the Sea
Archie Fisher / Archie Fisher
Windward Away
Red House Records
2:36
Sudako (And the Paper Cranes)
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
The Heart’s A Wonder
Green Linnet Records
3:51
Listen to the People
Andy M. Stewart / Andy M. Stewart
Man in the Moon
Green Linnet
Early June / Roscoe / Fiddler’s Dream (instrumentals)
The Latter Day Lizards / Langford, Traditional
Sleeping on a Rock
www.latterdaylizards.com
5:53
Sailing Through the Sky
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
The Heart’s A Wonder
Green Linnet Records
3:49
Cuillins of Home
Archie Fisher / Traditional, first verse by Gordon Bok
Windward Away
Red House Records
2:30
Kemo’s / Palmer’s Gate / Foxhunter’s Reel (instrumentals)
Fodhla / Jean-Michel Veillon, Joe Liddy, Traditional
Notes from Mill Pond
www.fodhlamusic.com
3:48
Mary and the Heilan’ Sodger
Andy M. Stewart with guitarist Gerry O’Beirne / Traditional
Donegal Rain
Compass Records
4:04
The Butlers of Glen Avenue (instrumentals)
The Latter Day Lizards / Tony Sullivan
Rainy Night in Montague
www.latterdaylizards.com
1:43