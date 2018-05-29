Traveling Music 6-3-18

By -

Traveling Music

Date: 6-3-18

Shonti Elder

 

Format:  Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

 

La Valse Matique / Bourree Longue (instrumentals)

Fodhla / Benoit Bourque, Jean-Francois Vrod

Notes from Mill Pond

www.fodhlamusic.com

4:39

 

The Day We Won the All-Ireland

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

The Heart’s A Wonder

Green Linnet Records

3:21

 

Napoleon’s Charge / Jimmy Duffy’s (instrumental)

Fodhla / Traditional, Eddie Duffy

Notes from Mill Pond

www.fodhlamusic.com

2:51

 

The Humours of Whiskey

Andy M. Stewart and Manus Lunny / Traditional

Dublin Lady

Green Linnet

5:44

 

The Susanbirds of Wendell (instrumental)

The Latter Day Lizards / Bill Tomczak

Rainy Night in Montague

www.latterdaylizards.com

5:22

 

Surge of the Sea

Archie Fisher / Archie Fisher

Windward Away

Red House Records

2:36

 

Sudako (And the Paper Cranes)

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

The Heart’s A Wonder

Green Linnet Records

3:51

 

Listen to the People

Andy M. Stewart / Andy M. Stewart

Man in the Moon

Green Linnet

 

Early June / Roscoe / Fiddler’s Dream (instrumentals)

The Latter Day Lizards / Langford, Traditional

Sleeping on a Rock

www.latterdaylizards.com

5:53

 

Sailing Through the Sky

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

The Heart’s A Wonder

Green Linnet Records

3:49

 

Cuillins of Home

Archie Fisher / Traditional, first verse by Gordon Bok

Windward Away

Red House Records

2:30

 

Kemo’s / Palmer’s Gate / Foxhunter’s Reel (instrumentals)

Fodhla / Jean-Michel Veillon, Joe Liddy, Traditional

Notes from Mill Pond

www.fodhlamusic.com

3:48

 

Mary and the Heilan’ Sodger

Andy M. Stewart with guitarist Gerry O’Beirne / Traditional

Donegal Rain

Compass Records

4:04

 

The Butlers of Glen Avenue (instrumentals)

The Latter Day Lizards / Tony Sullivan

Rainy Night in Montague

www.latterdaylizards.com

1:43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR