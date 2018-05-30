Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

First of David Grunwald murder trails goes to jury

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The first trial as a result of the 2016 murder of Palmer teenager David Grunwald has gone to the jury. For the past two weeks, prosecutors have questioned witnesses and presented evidence in their case against Erick Almandinger, one of several alleged accomplices who are all being tried separately.

ANWR coastal plain oil, gas lease plan draws heated opposition in Fairbanks

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

About 250 people turned out Tuesday at a meeting in Fairbanks to offer comments on a federal plan to launch an oil and gas leasing program in the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

As Medicaid funds dry up, Wrangell and other rural hospitals are still receiving payments for now

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

The state is running short on money for Medicaid. Until the next fiscal year starts in July, hospitals and other health-care providers won’t get paid for treating much of Alaska’s low-income population.

Fairbanks man charged with murdering infant daughter

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks man is charged with second degree murder in the death of his infant child.

One month into the season, Bristol Bay halibut fishermen harvest a quarter of the quota

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Halibut have hit the docks in Dillingham. The halibut fishery opened on May first, and the first landing was on May 14th. As of Friday, there were 8,700 pounds of halibut landed.

‘Small’ king has big lead in 63rd Sitka Salmon Derby

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

After three days of fishing, a 31-pound 6-ounce chinook leads the Sitka Salmon Derby.

Celebration 2018 brings 45 dance groups to Juneau

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Dance groups, artists, canoe paddlers and traditional food experts are gearing up for Celebration 2018, June 6-9 at Juneau’s Centennial Hall.