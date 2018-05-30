Rock strike suspends White Pass train service in Skagway

One of Skagway’s main tourist attractions is out of service today.

White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad suspended service after a rock struck a bridge about seven miles up the railroad track from town.

White Pass Official Tyler Rose says service should be restored in the next few days.

“There was a rock strike on the bridge,” Rose said. “We’re suspending service until we can have an assessment and make the necessary repairs.”

At maximum, White Pass runs around 12 trains per day, with about 500 passengers per train.

“Our crews are mobilizing up there and we hope to have this repaired as quickly as possible and restore the service,” Rose said.

Skagway has four ships in town today, bringing in nearly 10,000 visitors. There is one boat in Haines.