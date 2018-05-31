Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 31, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Almandinger found guilty on all charges in Grunwald murder trial

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A Palmer jury today found Erick Almandinger guilty on all counts in the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old David Grunwald.

Native Corporations ask to start looking for oil in ANWR

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and Kaktovik Inupiat Corporation have submitted a 3-D seismic exploration plan for the Coastal Plain, or the 1002 area.

Interior asking public not ‘if’, but ‘how’ to allow drilling in ANWR

Elizabeth Harball, Aalska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

At the meeting, officials said the Trump administration must move forward with oil lease sales in ANWR. About 100 protesters gathered outside.

Murkowski irked at tariffs, and Trump team

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs aren’t good for Alaska, Sen. Murkowski said. She’s frustrated with the on-again/off-again policy announcements, and with EPA Administrator Pruitt.

Sen. Cantwell asks Army to expand, extend Pebble scoping period

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, sent a letter to the U.S Assistant Secretary of the Army today in regards to the permitting process for the proposed Pebble Mine.

New chancellor selected for UAA

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The University of Alaska Anchorage will have a new chancellor.

Local researchers try to understand why Pacific Cod stocks are crashing in the gulf

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

On an island about four miles off of Kodiak, researchers are trying to figure out why Pacific cod stocks are crashing in the Gulf of Alaska. And, how climate change may be affecting the fish when they’re young.

In Norton Sound, expect strong salmon runs this summer

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

Salmon runs in the Norton Sound area are expected to be at least as strong as last year, with the exception of king, or Chinook salmon.

Rock strike suspends White Pass train service in Skagway

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad suspended service after a rock struck a bridge about seven miles up the railroad track from town.

After 50 years at Dillingham Elementary, Sophie Woods retires

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Sophie Woods has worked at Dillingham Elementary longer than anyone else at the school. Over her 50 years as a teacher’s aide, she has taught students a variety of skills, from reading to native dancing. Now, she’s retiring.