Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez

This June 9th through the 16th the twenty-sixth annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will happen in Valdez, Alaska. Playwrights, actors, directors, and even a few fight choreographers will all spend a week exploring and celebrating new works as well as discovering new friends and reestablishing old ones. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk this week via phone to talk about what will be happening this year.

HOST:

GUEST:



Dawson Moore, Conference Coordinator

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, May 31 at 2:45 p.m.

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.