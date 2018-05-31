Sen. Cantwell asks Army to expand, extend Pebble scoping period

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, sent a letter to the U.S Assistant Secretary of the Army today in regards to the permitting process for the proposed Pebble Mine.

Cantwell asked that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expand scoping for its environmental impact statement. Scoping is the opportunity for the public to suggest concerns and alternatives to the proposed mine plan as the Corps weighs the environmental impact of the Pebble Project.

Specifically, Cantwell requested public meetings in the state of Washington and an extended scoping period.

“Due to the importance of Bristol Bay fisheries to our economy, Washington fishermen, suppliers and businesses have an enormous interest in ensuring that Bristol Bay salmon continue to thrive for generations,” Cantwell said in a statement.

Cantwell has opposed Pebble Mine since 2014.

There is one month left in the 90-day scoping period for the proposed mine. The U.S. Army Corps held nine public meetings in Alaska in April, where more than 900 people participated. People can still comment on the project online or by mail.