Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 1, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Begich and Treadwell throw their hats into Alaska Governor’s race

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

After days of rumors and speculation, Mark Begich has announced that he is running for governor in the Democratic primary. Mead Treadwell, former Lt. Gov. under Sean Parnell, announced his candidacy in the Republican primary.

In AOGA gubernatorial debate, Dunleavy and Hawkins grill Walker on China, gasline prospects

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker, former State Senator Mike Dunleavy and businessman Scott Hawkins faced off in a debate yesterday at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association’s annual conference in Anchorage.

Three Democrats running to unseat Don Young

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Several challengers had filed for the seat held by Congressman Don Young. Young is running for re-election and had about half a million dollars in his campaign account as of April 1.

Former House District 38 Rep. Zach Fansler to plead guilty to harassment

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Almost six months after he was accused of slapping a woman in his hotel room, former House District 38 Representative Zach Fansler is pleading guilty… though not to assault.

Alaska businesses find a niche: helping oil companies cope with climate change

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska’s oil industry has specially designed its operations for freezing conditions. But as temperatures rise, companies are starting to pay a price for climate change — and some Alaska businesses are making money off of it.

Fast ferry’s future sailings uncertain

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System appears to be phasing out its fast ferries. One is in long-term storage and the other will join it this fall.

Breakfast, horses, and other wisdom from retiring uber-reporter Ed Schoenfeld

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

After three decades in media in Alaska (almost 15 of them as CoastAlaska’s regional news director), Ed Schoenfeld retires.

AK: Safari Quest returns to Petersburg

Alanna Elder, KFSK – Petersburg

A cruise ship that used to stop in Petersburg will be using the small town as its home port this summer. Its tour company is the latest of several to add the town to an itinerary peddling the authentic Alaskan experience.

49 Voices: Marin Lee of Homer

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

This week we’re hearing from Marin Lee in Adak. Lee grew up fishing in Homer and is a deckhand on the research vessel Tiglax.