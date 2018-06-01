Kids and sports

On the next Outdoor Explorer we have a variety of stories about organized sports and kids. We’re starting with a discussion of Ultimate Frisbee. If you thought it was a disorganized hippie activity, you have much to learn. We’re going to hear about serious ultimate and the group in town that is trying to start a youth league– parents listen up. We’ll also talk about biking for girls, a triathalon that benefits a sick child, and much more.

Segment 1: “Ultimate frisbee”. John Gregoire and Anne Boscher Ooms, Anchorage Ultimate.

