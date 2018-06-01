Kids and sports

On the next Outdoor Explorer we have a variety of stories about organized sports and kids. We’re starting with a discussion of Ultimate Frisbee. If you thought it was a disorganized hippie activity, you have much to learn. We’re going to hear about serious ultimate and the group in town that is trying to start a youth league– parents listen up. We’ll also talk about biking for girls, a triathalon that benefits a sick child, and much more.
- Segment 1: “Ultimate frisbee”. John Gregoire and Anne Boscher Ooms, Anchorage Ultimate.
- Segment 2: “A mentor’s tale from her time with G.R.I.T. ”. Caitlin Rodriguez at a Trail Tales event.
- Segment 3: “Little a Triathlon”. J.T. Lindholm, organizer of the triathlon.
- Segment 4: Training calendar for June with Lisa Keller.
- Segment 5: “In and Out of LOVE”. Andrew Norton for 99% Invisible & PRX.
LINKS:
- AK: With the ‘Little a Triathlon’: A father grieves and gives
- Anchorage Ultimate
- Anchorage Ultimate on Facebook
- The American Ultimate Disc League
- Little “a” Triathlon
- Trail Tales event hosted by Alaska Trails
- In and Out of LOVE
- Multisport Training of Alaska
BROADCAST: Thursday, June 7th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, June 7th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
