Kids and sports

By -
https://www.flickr.com/photos/eafit/7909323882/in/photolist-d3Vmr9-7wqsxf-7GMhJU-8vYKuf-9z96B5-8w9hK4-aA1udr-9D4dwc-qNGz4B-9D4fjz-d2JYjC-UwTPuM-8kvERA-8vYJEE-8kvFyo-HVMpsE-bjZoSZ-8kvEZY-a3tSyg-SGFy7u-8vVGLP-f85X8M-o26dQF-pYtEYb-d2JXNL-8vYJAh-8tB9EK-SWpSND-qCRjJs-nZ1tre-oXwxU8-bjZjNt-8vYKUW-d2JW2y-UteehJ-RDWFzJ-oukstm-8vETB2-56HbGf-ow7V7X-nGPUv9-8vHUfN-nhYQ5K-7Z4HNA-SSRqbJ-f8kd4W-UBNLXQ-d2JWZS-UEyEFk-d2JWjA
Ultimate de Oro EAFIT 2012” from Flickr user Universidad EAFIT

On the next Outdoor Explorer we have a variety of stories about organized sports and kids. We’re starting with a discussion of Ultimate Frisbee. If you thought it was a disorganized hippie activity, you have much to learn. We’re going to hear about serious ultimate and the group in town that is trying to start a youth league– parents listen up. We’ll also talk about biking for girls, a triathalon that benefits a sick child, and much more.

 

SEMENTS:

  • Segment 1: “Ultimate frisbee”. John Gregoire and Anne Boscher Ooms, Anchorage Ultimate.
  • Segment 2: “A mentor’s tale from her time with G.R.I.T. ”. Caitlin Rodriguez at a Trail Tales event.
  • Segment 3: “Little a Triathlon”. J.T. Lindholm, organizer of the triathlon.
  • Segment 4: Training calendar for June with Lisa Keller.
  • Segment 5: “In and Out of LOVE”. Andrew Norton for 99% Invisible & PRX.

 

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, June 7th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, June 7th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

For more episodes go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR