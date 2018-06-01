Hypnosis- myths, realities, and practical applications

For most of us, the idea of hypnosis conjures up images of people barking on command or standing on one foot singing “row, row, row your boat” and having no idea why they are doing it. Despite this Hollywood version, hypnosis is a far cry from being just a party trick or a gimmick and there is a growing body of evidence that supports hypnosis as a very real psychological phenomenon with valid clinical uses. Simply put, hypnosis is a state of highly focused attention, or concentration, often associated with relaxation and heightened suggestibility. Please join us on for an exploration into the myths, realities and practical applications of hypnosis with author and clinical psychologist, Dr. Michael Yapko.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

Dr. Michael Yapko is a clinical psychologist and marriage and family therapist residing in Fallbrook, California. He is internationally recognized for his work in developing strategic, outcome-focused psychotherapies, the advanced clinical applications of hypnosis, and active, short-term non-pharmacological treatments of depression. Dr. Yapko is the author of 15 books and editor of three others, as well as the author of dozens of book chapters and journal articles. He routinely teaches to professional audiences all over the world.

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 4, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 4, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

