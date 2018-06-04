Interior sees first wildfire of note this season

The Interior’s first substantial wildfire of the season was ignited by lightning last night outside Fairbanks. The Livingston Fire is estimated to have burned 167 acres, 15 miles southwest of town. Alaska Division of Forestry spokesman Tim Mowry says quick action was taken to protect private property.

”The fire was moving towards the Tanana River. There were some cabins about a mile out in front of the fire,” Mowry said. “We did bring in a load of smokejumpers to do structure measures on those cabins, so we think they’re pretty safe.”

Mowry says a major aerial attack helped corral the fire last night.

”We had a retardant tanker here at Fairbanks, and it dropped several loads of retardant around, boxing the perimeter of the fire, so that crews could get in there on the ground and start constructing line around that fire,” Mowry said.

About 80 people are working the Livingston Fire.

A second lightning caused wildfire was also reported Sunday night in remote area farther to the south. The Fish Creek fire is located in a limited suppression zone.