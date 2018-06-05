Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Special audit finds Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated multiple state laws

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee released the findings of a special audit of the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority this afternoon. The Trust manages money for programs that support people with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities, and other cognitive problems. The audit found that the board of trustees violated a number of state statutes.

Controversial former Anchorage LIO building to become new APD headquarters

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The controversial former Legislative Information Office in downtown Anchorage will have a new tenant: the Anchorage Police Department.

Police question 2 in pedestrian death on Anchorage sidewalk

Associated Press

Anchorage police are questioning a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a man on a sidewalk.

State saw 19 wildfires yesterday

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

There were 19 new wildfires detected across the state yesterday.

Gara latest Alaska lawmaker to announce retirement plans

Associated Press

Longtime Alaska state Rep. Les Gara says he won’t seek re-election this year, becoming the latest lawmaker to announce retirement plans.

Alaska agency to review discrimination lawsuit

Associated Press

A spokeswoman for the Alaska Department of Law says the department will review and respond accordingly to a discrimination complaint filed by a transgender state legislative librarian.

Prices are up, but commercial salmon harvests and forecasts are down

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

As a number of commercial salmon fisheries around the state kick off this week, the outlook for ex-vessel prices is looking good.

New UAF project to investigate North Slope heavy oil extraction

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks will lead an investigation of heavy oil extraction on the North Slope.

Sterling Highway renovations approved

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A long-awaited project to revamp the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing got its final stamp of approval last Thursday.

Larsen Bay struggles with the prospect of losing its school

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

The population of Larsen Bay has been decreasing for decades, and now it looks like the village could see its only school close for the first time in its history because of a lack of students.

Canoes arriving is unofficial kick off for Celebration

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

Canoes finished their week-long journey this afternoon to Juneau. The landing is the unofficial beginning of Celebration. The festival, held every two years, is a days-long honoring of Southeast Alaska Native culture.