Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 5, 2018

Special audit finds Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated multiple state laws
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Legislative Budget and Audit Committee released the findings of a special audit of the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority this afternoon. The Trust manages money for programs that support people with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities, and other cognitive problems. The audit found that the board of trustees violated a number of state statutes.
Controversial former Anchorage LIO building to become new APD headquarters
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The controversial former Legislative Information Office in downtown Anchorage will have a new tenant: the Anchorage Police Department.
Police question 2 in pedestrian death on Anchorage sidewalk
Associated Press
Anchorage police are questioning a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a man on a sidewalk.
State saw 19 wildfires yesterday
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
There were 19 new wildfires detected across the state yesterday.
Gara latest Alaska lawmaker to announce retirement plans
Associated Press
Longtime Alaska state Rep. Les Gara says he won’t seek re-election this year, becoming the latest lawmaker to announce retirement plans.
Alaska agency to review discrimination lawsuit
Associated Press
A spokeswoman for the Alaska Department of Law says the department will review and respond accordingly to a discrimination complaint filed by a transgender state legislative librarian.
Prices are up, but commercial salmon harvests and forecasts are down
Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer
As a number of commercial salmon fisheries around the state kick off this week, the outlook for ex-vessel prices is looking good.
New UAF project to investigate North Slope heavy oil extraction
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The University of Alaska Fairbanks will lead an investigation of heavy oil extraction on the North Slope.
Sterling Highway renovations approved
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
A long-awaited project to revamp the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing got its final stamp of approval last Thursday.
Larsen Bay struggles with the prospect of losing its school
Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak
The population of Larsen Bay has been decreasing for decades, and now it looks like the village could see its only school close for the first time in its history because of a lack of students.
Canoes arriving is unofficial kick off for Celebration
Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau
Canoes finished their week-long journey this afternoon to Juneau. The landing is the unofficial beginning of Celebration. The festival, held every two years, is a days-long honoring of Southeast Alaska Native culture.