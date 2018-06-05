Traveling Music 6-10-18

Traveling Music
Date: 6-10-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
The Joy of Living
David Gray / Ewan McColl
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
4:40
The Poor Ditching Boy
Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Universal Island Records
3:04
Wandering Aengus
Solas (featuring Noriana Kennedy) / Traditional
Solas: All These Years (20)
THL Records
4:29
All I Left Behind
Emmy Lou Harris and Linda Rondstadt / Emmylou Harris, Kate and Anna McGarrigle
Live on KSWM
Laser Media
3:42
Get Up John
Emmy Lou Harris and Linda Rondstadt / Marty Stewart lyrics, Bill Monroe music
Live on KSWM
Laser Media
3:30
Another Side of Home
Andrea Zonn / Thomm Jutz, Bill Lloyd, Andrea Zonn
Rise
Compass Records
3:34
Who Will Watch the Home Place?
Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands / Kate Long
Live
www.laurielewis.com
5:22
Dimming of the Day
Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson
The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson
Universal Island Records
3:50
Sweet Thames, Flow Softly
Rufus & Martha Wainwright / Ewan MacColl
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
5:09
Live Forever
Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands / Billy Joe Shaver, E. Shaver
Live
www.laurielewis.com
3:30
Talk to Me of Mendocino
Emmy Lou Harris and Linda Rondstadt / Kate and Anna McGarrigle
Live on KSWM
Laser Media
3:15
Another Swing and a Miss
Andrea Zonn / Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz, Andrea Zonn
Rise
Compass Records
2:53
Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain
Eva Cassidy / Fred Rose
Somewhere
www.blixstreet.com
2:50
Love Chooses You
Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands / Laurie Lewis
Live
www.laurielewis.com
5:10