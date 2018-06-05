Traveling Music 6-10-18

By -

Traveling Music

Date: 6-10-18

Shonti Elder

 

Format:  Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

 

The Joy of Living

David Gray / Ewan McColl

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

4:40

 

The Poor Ditching Boy

Richard Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Universal Island Records

3:04

 

Wandering Aengus

Solas (featuring Noriana Kennedy) / Traditional

Solas: All These Years (20)

THL Records

4:29

 

All I Left Behind

Emmy Lou Harris and Linda Rondstadt / Emmylou Harris, Kate and Anna McGarrigle

Live on KSWM

Laser Media

3:42

 

Get Up John

Emmy Lou Harris and Linda Rondstadt / Marty Stewart lyrics, Bill Monroe music

Live on KSWM

Laser Media

3:30

 

Another Side of Home

Andrea Zonn / Thomm Jutz, Bill Lloyd, Andrea Zonn

Rise

Compass Records

3:34

 

Who Will Watch the Home Place?

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands / Kate Long

Live

www.laurielewis.com

5:22

 

Dimming of the Day

Richard and Linda Thompson / Richard Thompson

The End of the Rainbow: An Introduction to Richard and Linda Thompson

Universal Island Records

3:50

 

Sweet Thames, Flow Softly

Rufus & Martha Wainwright / Ewan MacColl

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

5:09

 

Live Forever

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands / Billy Joe Shaver, E. Shaver

Live

www.laurielewis.com

3:30

 

Talk to Me of Mendocino

Emmy Lou Harris and Linda Rondstadt / Kate and Anna McGarrigle

Live on KSWM

Laser Media

3:15

 

Another Swing and a Miss

Andrea Zonn / Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz, Andrea Zonn

Rise

Compass Records

2:53

 

Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain

Eva Cassidy / Fred Rose

Somewhere

www.blixstreet.com

2:50

 

Love Chooses You

Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands / Laurie Lewis

Live

www.laurielewis.com

5:10

 

