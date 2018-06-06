Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 6, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Sweeney nomination wins committee approval
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Alaskan Tara Sweeney’s nomination to be assistant Interior secretary for Indian Affairs cleared a U.S. Senate Committee today with no opposition – though there may still be one hang-up.
US, Russia agree on shipping standards for Bering Strait
Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
New standards were recently introduced to protect transiting vessels and the marine environment in the waters off Northwest Alaska. Those standards go into effect in the Bering Strait on Dec. 1.
Special audit finds Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated multiple state laws
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority violated state statutes by investing nearly $45 million dollars in commercial real estate. The Trust’s board violated other laws by purposely trying to keep some board issues out of the public eye. Those are the findings of a special audit of the Trust released yesterday by the Alaska Division of Legislative Audit..
Legislative ethics bill will keep issue off fall ballot
Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg
It looks like voters will not have a chance this fall to weigh in on a legislative ethics ballot measure.
New Anchorage fire chief is first woman to lead the department
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Jodie Hettrick has been appointed to lead the Anchorage Fire Department, the first woman to be fire chief in Alaska’s largest city, according to an announcement Wednesday from the mayor’s office.
Anchorage Assembly member Tim Steele announces resignation due to ‘serious health issue’
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Early this morning, Anchorage Assembly member Tim Steele announced that he would be resigning from his position due to a “serious health issue.”
Newest megaship docks in Juneau for the first time
Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau
The newest megaship to ply Alaska waters arrived in Juneau Tuesday for the first time. The 4,000-passenger Norwegian Bliss was specially designed for sailing in Alaska and will be making weekly stops in Juneau through the season.
Totem pole represents long-delayed healing for descendants of Douglas Indian Village
Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau
Members of the T’aaḵú Ḵwáan gathered today at Savikko Park in Douglas for the raising of the Yanyeidì Gooch kootéeyaa, or Wolf totem pole.
Social media post criticizes Trident Seafoods, Gulf of Alaska trawl fleet for halibut bycatch
Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak
A fisherman based out of Homer posted images on social media of halibut bycatch headed for the grinder at Kodiak’s Trident Seafoods processing plant.