Lyrics and riffs with Portugal. The Man’s Eric Howk

There they are, as the January 28, 2018 Grammy night gets underway, doing a red-carpet interview, Zach and John. Their song, “Feel It Still,” written during a 45-minute break from working on “Live in the Moment,” was a surprise nominee for best pop duo/group performance.
Zach does most of the media chatter, claiming to be wearing his first ever tuxedo. John listens and nods, and chimes in that they are most creative right after they finish a record. The hit song “just makes me want to work harder,” he said.
Two hours later, they hold the Grammy in their hands. There’s Eric, all smiles, in a tux. Again, Zach does the speechifying, saying it’s important to “Rep where you’re from,” and giving a shout out to villagers from “Shishmaref, Barrow, Bethel, all the Indigenous Peoples in Alaska and around the world. You’re beautiful, your culture’s beautiful…Rep where you’re from!”
When asked about being nominated for a Grammy on their eighth album, Zach said:
“There’s amazing artists that come out of nowhere that are just amazingly talented. We weren’t those people — we had to work for a while and get better… We had to play thousands of shows, we had to make those albums and keep getting better, and we’re all about hard work, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
“We like the struggle,” he added. “We like sleeping in vans and eating rice at rest stops and it feels good to look back on the journey that we’ve done and all that it took to get there and get this nomination [for best pop duo/group performance] is huge for us.”
It will be fun to hear Eric’s take on the journey (he’s been with the band since 2015 and plays on ‘Feel It Still’) as we listen to this and other tunes, dissect some lyrics and hear tales from the tour.
So get ready. Watch the music video; here are lyrics to “Feel It Still”:
Think I’ll dust ’em off, put ’em back up on the shelf
In case my little baby girl is in need
Am I coming out of left field?
I been feeling it since 1966, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now
Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
Leave her with a baby sitter, mama, call the grave digger
Gone with the fallen leaves
Am I coming out of left field?
I been feeling it since 1966, now
Might’ve had your fill, but you feel it still
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now
Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
(Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now)
Give in to that easy living
Goodbye to my hopes and dreams
Stop flipping for my enemies
We could wait until the walls come down
(Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now)
It’s time to give a little to the
Kids in the middle, but oh ’til it falls
Won’t bother me
Is it coming?
Is it coming?
Is it coming?
Is it coming?
Is it coming back?
Your love is an abyss for my heart to eclipse, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
I’ve been feeling it since 1966, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now
Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now
Might be over now, but I feel it still
Might’ve had your fill, but you feel it still
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Eric Howk, Alaskan, Valley guy, band member Portugal. The Man
LINKS:
- Portugal. The Man website
- Links related to “Feel It Still,” the Grammy winner
- Band with Local Roots Stays Grounded Amid Success, The Frontiersman, 12.2.2011
- Portugal. The Man singer tends to his Alaska roots, ADN, 2.22.12
- John Gourley: The Man Behind Portugal. The Man, Pigeons & Planes, 6.26.13
