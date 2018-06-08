Social worker mentors and OCS funds

Working with families in crisis is stressful and social workers have a high burn out rate. A new program within the Office of Children’s Services aims to help OCS field workers by providing mentors who can help them learn the skills they’ll need to not only survive, but thrive in a challenging occupation. How will that ultimately help children and families?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Tandra Donahue – Social Services Program Officer, OCS

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.