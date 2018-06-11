Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 11, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Bill would shift 3% of state’s ANWR revenue to Native corporations

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A bill pending in the U.S. House would reduce Alaska’s share of revenues from oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and give that money to Alaska Native corporations.

Two men deceased after Katlian Bay plane crash

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

One person is dead and another missing after a small plane crashed during a weekend sightseeing trip north of Sitka.

Report highlights long-standing issue of VPSOs with criminal convictions

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Recent reporting in the Anchorage Daily News has exposed a long-standing problem in Alaska of rural communities hiring village police officers with past criminal convictions. That includes some who later committed crimes while they were officers — as the ADN headline puts it — going from “criminal to cop and back again.”

Iditarod board approves rule changes for dog deaths in race

Associated Press

The board for Alaska’s most famous sled dog race has approved a rule change that will kick mushers out of the race if their dogs die while on the trail.

Supreme Court denies Schaeffer Cox request for appeal of conviction

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Fairbanks militia leader Schaeffer Cox’s appeal of his conviction in 2012 on a charge of conspiracy to murder federal officials.

Elders look on with pride as younger generations step up at Celebration 2018

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

What began 36 years ago as an attempt to save Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian cultures from extinction has become a vibrant reminder that Alaska Native traditions are alive and thriving.

Ironworkers help men prep for life outside of Goose Creek Correctional Center

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

At Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla, inmates can learn the basic concepts of welding using simulators, but until recently they haven’t been allowed access to real welding machines.

Bethel family and community gathers to remember Y-K Delta legend John Active

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

On Thursday, June 7, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta gathered to honor and lay to rest Alaska’s own beloved legendary broadcaster and storyteller, John Active.