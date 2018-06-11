Pilot dead, passenger missing after Katlian Bay plane crash

One person is dead and another missing after a small plane crashed during a weekend sightseeing trip north of Sitka.

According to the Coast Guard, a Piper float plane with two people aboard departed Sitka on Saturday night for a 20-minute flight and never returned.

After an extensive search, an Air Station Sitka helicopter crew found the wrecked plane in the Katlian River where it meets the Katlian Bay on Sunday night. The pilot was reported deceased in the aircraft and a passenger is still missing.

The Coast Guard is notifying next of kin and has released neither the passengers’ names nor where they hailed from.

“We are continuing our search for that second person right now,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Charley Hengen said. The small boat crew Bailey Barco is on scene and also another crew from Air Station Sitka.”

The Alaska State Troopers and two agents with the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation of the incident.

The plane is a white and red colored PA-18 Super Cub float plane. It departed the Sitka seaplane dock on Saturday for the 20-minute tour of Katlian Bay and Olga Strait, just north of Sitka.